Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, DC United 1

Ola Kamara converted from the penalty spot for his 13th goal of the season shortly before halftime and D.C. United earned a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Kamara moved within one goal of Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with his fifth conversion from the spot this season, helping D.C. snap a two-match road losing streak and stay above the East's playoff line.

For the Red Bulls, a point does little to help their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs prospects as they continue to languish in 11th place.

Dru Yearwood scored his first senior professional goal at any level early for the Red Bulls, who failed to earn a victory for the ninth time in 10 attempts.

Sean Nealis committed the unfortunate penalty offense, blocking a shot with his arm that was ruled a handball following a Video Review.

Outside of the goals, United had the better chances in a match with few of them.