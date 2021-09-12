Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, DC United 1

Ola Kamara converted from the penalty spot for his 13th goal of the season shortly before halftime and D.C. United earned a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.
Kamara moved within one goal of Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with his fifth conversion from the spot this season, helping D.C. snap a two-match road losing streak and stay above the East's playoff line.
For the Red Bulls, a point does little to help their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs prospects as they continue to languish in 11th place.
Dru Yearwood scored his first senior professional goal at any level early for the Red Bulls, who failed to earn a victory for the ninth time in 10 attempts.
Sean Nealis committed the unfortunate penalty offense, blocking a shot with his arm that was ruled a handball following a Video Review.
Outside of the goals, United had the better chances in a match with few of them.
Shortly after Yearwood's opener, Carlos Coronel reacted well to deny Steve Birnbaum's volley of Julian Gressel's free-kick service. And in the 80th minute, Yordy Reyna sent a clear diving header off Gressel's skipping cross over the bar.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For D.C., Saturday was a night to get healthier ahead of a busy week, with attacker Paul Arriola and defender Donovan Pines making their first appearances since they picked up injuries on duty for the US men's national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup. For the Red Bulls, it was an opportunity for new blood to make an impression, with forward Omar Sowe making his MLS debut and Red Bull Salzburg loanee Youba Diarra making his second MLS appearance (and first since opening weekend).
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Yearwood may have gotten some help from an early deflection, but he'll happily claim his first professional goal in 91 matches across all competitions between English and North American football.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Julian Gressel. In a game without much solid attacking interplay, his services on set pieces and crosses were the most threatening part of the evening. With better finishing from Reyna and Birnbaum, he might have added two more assists to his team-leading six on the season. Here's Coronel's save of Birnbaum, which began with Gressel's service:
Up Next
- RBNY: Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Columbus Crew | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DC: Wednesday, Sept. 15 vs. Chicago Fire | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)