Recap: New York City FC 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

NYCFC, who were missing leading scorer Valentín Castellanos , dominated possession throughout the match but were unable to seriously challenge Tim Meila . The Sporting KC goalkeeper needed just three saves to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The best chance of the game actually fell to the visitors in the 40th minute when Dániel Sallói forced an impressive save out of Sean Johnson. NYCFC's keeper dove to his right to deflect Sallói’s short-range effort off the post and out.