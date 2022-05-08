Recap: New York City FC 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

Sporting Kansas City picked up their first road point of the season, earning a 0-0 draw with New York City FC on a rainy Saturday evening at Citi Field.
NYCFC, who were missing leading scorer Valentín Castellanos, dominated possession throughout the match but were unable to seriously challenge Tim Meila. The Sporting KC goalkeeper needed just three saves to preserve his fourth clean sheet of the season.
The best chance of the game actually fell to the visitors in the 40th minute when Dániel Sallói forced an impressive save out of Sean Johnson. NYCFC's keeper dove to his right to deflect Sallói’s short-range effort off the post and out.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: NYCFC struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities without Castellanos up front, but they did extend their unbeaten run to four in the league. After a shaky start to the year, Ronny Deila’s men have rebounded well since being eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League. Sporting KC, meanwhile, have now gone winless in their last six MLS matches, but a draw on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions may just be the kickstart they need to get their season back on track.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sallói came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute. It was early in the game and against the run of play, but nevertheless, the stellar save from Johnson proved to be vital.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kortne Ford. Sporting KC were rock solid defensively and Ford was one of the biggest reasons why, locking down the middle of the park.