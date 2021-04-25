Recap: New England Revolution 1, DC United 0

Brandon Bye 's opportunistic run and cross helped create an own goal shortly after halftime, and that's all the New England Revolution needed in a 1-0 defeat of D.C. United in the Revs' home opener on Saturday night.

Bye's cross in the direction of Gustavo Bou was turned over the line by retreating D.C. defender Brendan Hines-Ike, who now has a goal and an own-goal in his first two MLS contests.

D.C. were arguably the better side in the opening 45 minutes, but struggled to seriously threaten Matt Turner's goal once falling behind.

The visitors' only attempt on goal came off the head of Russell Canouse in the 69th minute, though New England defender Andrew Farrell nearly returned Hines-Ike's favor when his clearance attempt rattled Turner's right post.