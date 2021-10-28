Recap: New England Revolution 1, Colorado Rapids 0

And with results later Wednesday evening (despite the loss), Colorado secured a top-four spot in the Western Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, as they currently sit third in the table.

The Supporters' Shield winners surpassed LAFC 's previous 72-point threshold from the 2019 season in their penultimate match. The Revs are at 73 points with the victory and can reach 76 with a Decision Day home game when hosting Inter Miami CF on Nov. 7.

The first half didn't produce any goals, though the Revs brought a first-choice attack of Buchanan, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa to the fight, and they all made entreaties on goal throughout the opening 45 that the Rapids defense did well to thwart.

It looked like the visitors might get the first goal via a 34th-minute attempt, with Cole Bassett forcing Matt Turner into a diving save. That led to a sequence toward the end of the first half in which the hosts awoke, with Carles Gil setting up three solid attempts in the last five minutes of first-half regulation, including a 40th-minute Bou attempt that went side netting on the wrong side of the post, showing promise. But the teams went to the locker room deadlocked.

The second half continued much in the same vein, with both teams threatening but neither able to convert. Buchanan had several attempts, including a 71st-minute one that had Revs fans looking for a penalty shout, as well as one a minute later from Buksa in a flurry that earned Gil a share of the MLS record for chances created in a season. With Buchanan's 74th-minute goal slicing past Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough, Gil broke the record for chances created in a season, despite missing a month to injury and with Buksa getting credit for the assist.