Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

An impressive attacking display from Minnesota United FC saw them take all three points in a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday evening at Allianz Field.

The Loons are now five matches unbeaten and continuing their Western Conference climb, while the Dynamo remain out of playoff position and are still searching for their first road win of the season.

The Loons took an early lead in the 14th minute through winger Robin Lod after Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric fumbled an initial shot from Wil Trapp. The central midfielder ripped from distance, Maric couldn't control it and the ball landed at the feet of Lod, who tapped home.

The Dynamo followed suit in the 30th minute with a vicious attempt, this time from midfielder Joe Corona. Corona tested Miller from distance, only to be denied by the crossbar; the ball smashed the woodwork and bounced off the back of Miller, who was lucky not to concede an own goal.

Lod came close to adding a second for the Loons just before the 60th-minute mark with an attempt from distance, but his low-driven shot went just past the right post. Minutes later, Minnesota talisman Emanuel Reynoso tested Maric with a free kick that looked bound for the top corner, but the Dynamo goalkeeper stretched his fingertips to make a stunning save.

Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera then came up with an opportunity of his own after he tested Miller from close range, but the Loons' goalkeeper made a great kick stop to deny the Argentine.