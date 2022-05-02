Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United FC 0

Ryan Hollingshead scored his third goal on an instinctive late volley, Jose Cifuentes added his second on a stylish team move moments before full time and LAFC finally erupted for a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium.

Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella combined to set up Cifuentes' tally, which sealed LAFC's return to the top of the Western Conference standings after Austin FC briefly seized first place with their win on Saturday.

Los Angeles have won seven of nine to open the season, with all but one of those victories coming by multiple goals.

Maxime Crepeau required only one save to keep his first clean sheet since a 2-0 win at 10-man Inter Miami CF back in mid-March.

Minnesota were held scoreless for just the second time this season as their two-match win streak ended.