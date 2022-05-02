Depth on full display as Cherundolo’s LAFC continue to lead Supporters’ Shield race

For their first four seasons in Major League Soccer, LAFC went mostly as their star playmakers went. In the fifth -- and first under manager Steve Cherundolo -- the better predictor of success has been the impact their substitutes make.

“As you saw and you’ve seen this season, a lot of games have been won in the second half,” Cherundolo said. “And I think that is maybe a little bit of a secret to our success is being able to put on fresh legs with enough quality to change the dynamic of a game.”

Those goals put LAFC back atop the Western Conference. And while it’s unlikely subs will keep scoring nearly 40% of LAFC’s overall tally, Cherundolo insists they will exert a major influence on his their success all season. That was the vision during an offseason that included the addition of more MLS veterans and fewer international prospects than in previous years.

On Sunday night, Ryan Hollingshead and Jose Cifuentes scored the seventh and eighth goals by an LAFC sub this season to help the hosts rally to a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on Sunday night at Banc of California Stadium.

That’s not always the easiest sell to players who want to start as many matches as possible.

And Cherundolo credits his squad for buying into a philosophy where 18 players have already made at least three appearances at the expense of a rigidly established first team.

“I’ve been extremely pleased with the players to also grasp that concept of, if I don’t start I can still be the star for the day, and I can still help the organization and the team win. You see it in the locker room, you see it in the training field. Of course there’s disappointed faces when they don’t start. But the effort when guys come on has been nothing but fantastic.”

Perhaps that trust stems from Cherundolo’s insistence that previous manager Bob Bradley’s imprint on LAFC remain on the team.

While veterans like Hollingshead, Kellyn Acosta and Ilie Sanchez arrived this season, it was Bradley who helped recruit the corps of this group.