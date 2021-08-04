LA Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 16

Rayan Raveloson has discovered his scoring boots since joining the LA Galaxy , and now the midfielder has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season.

Raveloson took home 55.4% of the vote for a stunning bicycle kick that started LA’s 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers last Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. His overhead kick in the 27th minute came after the Timbers failed to clear a corner kick, and goalkeeper Steve Clark had no chance on the quick strike.