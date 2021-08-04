Goal of the Week

LA Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 16

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Rayan Raveloson has discovered his scoring boots since joining the LA Galaxy, and now the midfielder has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season.

Raveloson took home 55.4% of the vote for a stunning bicycle kick that started LA’s 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers last Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. His overhead kick in the 27th minute came after the Timbers failed to clear a corner kick, and goalkeeper Steve Clark had no chance on the quick strike.

Watch it again below:

Josef Martinez was the runner-up, claiming 34.2% of the vote for his first-time shot from distance in Atlanta's losing effort to rivals Orlando City. Gustavo Bou, who took Week 15 honors with a vicious blast, finished third with 6.9% of the vote for his rocket that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar in the Revs' thrilling 3-2 win at the New York Red Bulls. FC Dallas attacker Jesus Ferreira's precision strike, his first of the year, was good for fourth place with 3.5% of the vote.

