Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Ranko Veselinovic scored a second-half equalizer that allowed the Vancouver Whitecaps to take a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Kevin Cabral put the Galaxy in the driver's seat with an opener just past the half-hour mark, but Greg Vanney's group couldn't manage to preserve the three-point result thanks to Veselinovic's 50th-minute set-piece finish.

After finding themselves with the better of the early chances, the Galaxy found a breakthrough opener in the 32nd minute through Cabral. The French winger found space between Vancouver's center backs and collected a feed from Efrain Alvarez before slotting his second goal of the season in the net.

But the Whitecaps managed to claw back into it, finding a leveler from Veselinovic five minutes after the second-half restart. The big center back rose up to meet a Déiber Caicedo corner kick and cashed home a glancing header.

The Galaxy had several looks at a potential game-winner in the second half but none quite materialized. Rayan Raveloson had one in the 69th minute, but had his shot from the top of the area denied by Maxime Crepeau. Samuel Grandsir had another just two minutes later off an open look set up by a headed feed from Sacha Kljestan, but he had his laser shot blocked.