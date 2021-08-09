Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Ranko Veselinovic scored a second-half equalizer that allowed the Vancouver Whitecaps to take a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Kevin Cabral put the Galaxy in the driver's seat with an opener just past the half-hour mark, but Greg Vanney's group couldn't manage to preserve the three-point result thanks to Veselinovic's 50th-minute set-piece finish.

After finding themselves with the better of the early chances, the Galaxy found a breakthrough opener in the 32nd minute through Cabral. The French winger found space between Vancouver's center backs and collected a feed from Efrain Alvarez before slotting his second goal of the season in the net.

But the Whitecaps managed to claw back into it, finding a leveler from Veselinovic five minutes after the second-half restart. The big center back rose up to meet a Déiber Caicedo corner kick and cashed home a glancing header.

The Galaxy had several looks at a potential game-winner in the second half but none quite materialized. Rayan Raveloson had one in the 69th minute, but had his shot from the top of the area denied by Maxime Crepeau. Samuel Grandsir had another just two minutes later off an open look set up by a headed feed from Sacha Kljestan, but he had his laser shot blocked.

Neither side would manage to find a go-ahead goal down the stretch, forcing the Western Conference foes to split the points.

Advertising

Goals

  • 32' - LA - Kevin Cabral | WATCH
  • 50' - VAN - Ranko Veselinovic | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Credit to the Whitecaps for fighting back and getting a point after falling behind in a tough in-conference matchup on the road, although Vancouver really need to start stacking three-point results if they're to realistically get back into the contention for a playoff berth. For the Galaxy, this is one where they missed the services of the injured Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, as they generated enough chances to win this game, but didn't have the end product.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The hosts were out in front until Veselinovic came through with this clutch header that wound up deciding the result.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Efrain Alvarez picked up the assist on Cabral's opener for the Galaxy as part of an all-around active shift. The talented 19-year-old homegrown gets the honors for this one.

Next Up

LA Galaxy Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
MLS projected lineups - Week 18
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 18

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1

Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes  2, LAFC 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes  2, LAFC 1
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, New York Red Bulls 1
More News
Video
Video
All the top moments from week 18
3:31

All the top moments from week 18
Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
15:24

Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 08, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 08, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.