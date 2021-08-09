Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Ranko Veselinovic scored a second-half equalizer that allowed the Vancouver Whitecaps to take a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
Kevin Cabral put the Galaxy in the driver's seat with an opener just past the half-hour mark, but Greg Vanney's group couldn't manage to preserve the three-point result thanks to Veselinovic's 50th-minute set-piece finish.
After finding themselves with the better of the early chances, the Galaxy found a breakthrough opener in the 32nd minute through Cabral. The French winger found space between Vancouver's center backs and collected a feed from Efrain Alvarez before slotting his second goal of the season in the net.
But the Whitecaps managed to claw back into it, finding a leveler from Veselinovic five minutes after the second-half restart. The big center back rose up to meet a Déiber Caicedo corner kick and cashed home a glancing header.
The Galaxy had several looks at a potential game-winner in the second half but none quite materialized. Rayan Raveloson had one in the 69th minute, but had his shot from the top of the area denied by Maxime Crepeau. Samuel Grandsir had another just two minutes later off an open look set up by a headed feed from Sacha Kljestan, but he had his laser shot blocked.
Neither side would manage to find a go-ahead goal down the stretch, forcing the Western Conference foes to split the points.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Credit to the Whitecaps for fighting back and getting a point after falling behind in a tough in-conference matchup on the road, although Vancouver really need to start stacking three-point results if they're to realistically get back into the contention for a playoff berth. For the Galaxy, this is one where they missed the services of the injured Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, as they generated enough chances to win this game, but didn't have the end product.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The hosts were out in front until Veselinovic came through with this clutch header that wound up deciding the result.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Efrain Alvarez picked up the assist on Cabral's opener for the Galaxy as part of an all-around active shift. The talented 19-year-old homegrown gets the honors for this one.
Next Up
- LA: Saturday, August 14 at Minnesota United | 6 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
- VAN: Friday, August 13 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)