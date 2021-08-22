Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, FC Dallas 2

Both sides relinquished one-goal leads, as Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas split the points in a 2-2 Texas Derby draw at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening.
After a first-half penalty kick from Fafa Picault, FC Dallas got goals from Nkosi Tafari and Ricardo Pepi to put the visitors in position to take three big road points. But a 72nd-minute equalizer from Houston midfielder Matias Vera ensured the match ended on level terms.
Houston drew first blood in the 25th minute through Picault, who both won and converted a penalty kick for the game's opening goal. The veteran attacker made a stellar individual effort to draw a foul in the Dallas box on Ema Twumasi, then sent Jimmy Maurer the wrong way from the spot for a coolly converted finish.
Houston held that lead until the 54th minute when Tafari leveled the contest with his first MLS goal. The defender pounced for an opportunistic finish after a blocked shot deflected back to him in the box, evening the score at 1-1.
Pepi then gave FC Dallas the lead just four minutes later, combining with fellow homegrown Jesus Ferreira for the go-ahead goal. Ferreira set Pepi in on goal after a mishit clearance from Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric, allowing the 18-year-old MLS All-Star a simple finish to the near post.
Dallas were unable to hold that advantage, though, as Vera found a Dynamo equalizer in the 73rd minute. The 25-year-old teed up a distance shot that took a deflection and snuck past Maurer for what stood as the game's final goal.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a fun match from a neutral’s perspective, with four combined goals between the Texas rivals. But the final result doesn’t really do either team much good for their playoff push. Houston have now gone 14 straight games without a win (six losses, eight draws) and FC Dallas are winless in three games themselves.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With his team in danger of suffering a deflating home defeat, Vera came through with this leveler for the Dynamo that allowed Houston to salvage one point.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: We’ll give the honors to Tafari, as FCD's breakout defender found a nice milestone moment with his first MLS goal.
Next Up
- HOU: Saturday, August 28 vs. Minnesota United FC | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Heineken Rivalry Week match | Sunday, August 29 at Austin FC | 8 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)