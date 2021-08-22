Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, FC Dallas 2

Both sides relinquished one-goal leads, as Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas split the points in a 2-2 Texas Derby draw at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening.

After a first-half penalty kick from Fafa Picault, FC Dallas got goals from Nkosi Tafari and Ricardo Pepi to put the visitors in position to take three big road points. But a 72nd-minute equalizer from Houston midfielder Matias Vera ensured the match ended on level terms.

Houston drew first blood in the 25th minute through Picault, who both won and converted a penalty kick for the game's opening goal. The veteran attacker made a stellar individual effort to draw a foul in the Dallas box on Ema Twumasi, then sent Jimmy Maurer the wrong way from the spot for a coolly converted finish.

Houston held that lead until the 54th minute when Tafari leveled the contest with his first MLS goal. The defender pounced for an opportunistic finish after a blocked shot deflected back to him in the box, evening the score at 1-1.

Pepi then gave FC Dallas the lead just four minutes later, combining with fellow homegrown Jesus Ferreira for the go-ahead goal. Ferreira set Pepi in on goal after a mishit clearance from Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric, allowing the 18-year-old MLS All-Star a simple finish to the near post.