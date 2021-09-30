Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Houston Dynamo FC dominated from the run of play against Vancouver Whitecaps FC , but both teams settled for a point following a 0-0 draw at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday evening.

sThanks in part to a strong performance by goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, Vancouver moved to 34 points to remain just outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoff places, three points behind seventh-place Minnesota United FC.

The Dynamo threatened for an early lead when Fafa Picault's shot struck the woodwork just before the 10-minute mark. The hosts looked to push in front of the Whitecaps, but couldn't find the finishing touch despite outshooting their opponents 9-1.

Houston continued their search for the opener and nearly pulled ahead in the 50th minute, but Crepeau came across to stop a first-time effort by Darwin Quintero. Then, in the 71st minute, Tyler Pasher fired a nice cross toward Quintero only for Crepeau to knock it away as yet another Houston chance went begging. Crepeau was called on again in the 78th minute by stopping Pasher's left-footed strike from beyond the box.