Recap: FC Dallas 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

The first Texas Derby of the 2021 MLS season ended in a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon, as FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC traded first-half goals at Toyota Stadium.
Houston opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Fafa Picault dispatched a penalty kick past Phelipe Megiolaro. The opportunity arose after Bressan was called for a handball inside the 18-yard box, with his outstretched arm blocking a header from Joe Corona.
FC Dallas then equalized in the 42nd minute through Jader Obrian, who scored his second goal in as many games. The Colombian winger made it 1-1 when banging from a one-time cross from Bryan Acosta, who was picked out on the left-hand side via a searching ball from Andres Ricaurte.
The Dynamo had a go-ahead bid in the 61st minute, but Memo Rodriguez’s powerful free kick was saved when Phelipe dove low and to his left.
As for Dallas, Obrian had a strong look in the 78th minute when he was played behind the Dynamo backline. But Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric rushed out and smothered the attacking move before Obrian could get his shot off.
Three Things
- BIG PICTURE: Historically speaking, little has separated these Texas rivals since they first started competing in 2006. This draw moves the all-time series record to 13W-12L-15D in favor of FC Dallas, so the margins are tight. They’re scheduled to face each other twice again this season – both contests (Aug. 21, Sept. 18) are set for BBVA Stadium – where perhaps more final-third fireworks will emerge.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The finish from Jader Obrian was routine, but the cross from Bryan Acosta wasn’t. The Honduras international midfielder showed exquisite technique on his left-footed cross, giving FC Dallas a quick equalizer.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Fafa Picault was consistently dangerous for Houston on the right flank. His opener was well-taken from 12 yards out, and he seemed a possible source for a late game-winner.
Next Up
- DAL: Saturday, May 15 at Minnesota United FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- HOU: Wednesday, May 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)