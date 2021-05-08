Recap: FC Dallas 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

The first Texas Derby of the 2021 MLS season ended in a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon, as FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC traded first-half goals at Toyota Stadium.

Houston opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Fafa Picault dispatched a penalty kick past Phelipe Megiolaro. The opportunity arose after Bressan was called for a handball inside the 18-yard box, with his outstretched arm blocking a header from Joe Corona.

FC Dallas then equalized in the 42nd minute through Jader Obrian, who scored his second goal in as many games. The Colombian winger made it 1-1 when banging from a one-time cross from Bryan Acosta, who was picked out on the left-hand side via a searching ball from Andres Ricaurte.

The Dynamo had a go-ahead bid in the 61st minute, but Memo Rodriguez’s powerful free kick was saved when Phelipe dove low and to his left.