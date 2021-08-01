Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, DC United 0

FC Cincinnati were held scoreless by nine-man D.C. United Saturday evening at TQL Stadium, with the two sides playing to a 0-0 stalemate in the Eastern Conference clash.

D.C. played with a numerical disadvantage for most of the second half after teen Moses Nyeman was sent off in the 52nd minute. The visitors were then forced to play out the closing few minutes of stoppage time with just nine men when Joseph Mora was a shown second yellow card to follow his teammate with an early trip back to the locker room.

It was a quiet first half for both sides, who each registered a single shot on target through the first 45 minutes. However, the guests were the closest to opening the scoring.

A sold-out TQL Stadium went from rambunctious and loud to utterly silent in a matter of seconds in the third minute of the match, when D.C. midfielder Nyeman found the back of the net with what he thought was his first MLS goal, but VAR determined that the 17-year-old was offside in the buildup.

The hosts controlled the tempo of the match and dominated in the midfield, boasting 67.5% possession in the first half. However, it only led to one major chance, where defender Nick Hagglund was denied from point-blank range by D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

The game's complexion changed in the 52nd minute, though, as D.C. were reduced to 10 men.

Cincinnati striker Brenner stole the ball from Nyeman and immediately went on the break. It looked as if the Brazilian was set to have a 1v1 with Hamid, but Nyeman brought him down just past the halfway line, despite being the last defender. Referee Rosendo Mendoza immediately pulled a red card out of his pocket, sending Nyeman off for a denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

Despite having a one-man advantage, the Cincinnati attack could not get going throughout the second half. The best chance the hosts had was in the 59th minute, when fullback Ronald Matarrita got forward and shot towards the left side of the net, only to be denied by Hamid.