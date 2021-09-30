Recap: DC United 3, Minnesota United 1

Ola Kamara scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season for D.C. United en route to a 3-1 win over Minnesota United at Audi Field Wednesday evening.
First-half strikes from Kamara and Julian Gressel accompanied by a late dagger from Junior Moreno gave D.C. a vital three points against an in-form Loons side. The Black-and-Red won their fourth-straight match at home, furthering their climb towards a top-four spot in a very competitive Eastern Conference. The Loons have now lost their past three matches on the road, but are guaranteed a top-seven Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot by the end of Week 28.
Chase Gasper was brought down Andy Najar in the box 23 minutes into the match, allowing Kamara to score his eighth PK of the season, but Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller denied the D.C. striker early in the second-half after he was given an additional opportunity from the spot. Miller dove down to his right, saving D.C.'s second PK attempt of the night in the 51st minute.
Bakaye Dibassy scored the lone goal for the Loons on the evening, heading home a Franco Fragapane free kick with their only attempt on frame in the first half. Minutes later, however, Dibassy would be at fault for conceding D.C.'s second goal. Gressel scored his first goal of the season to bring the hosts ahead right before the halftime break, splitting the Loons defense with a strike inside the six-yard-box after Dibassy was caught out of position tracking back.
In an attempt to find a late leveling goal, the Loons made a line change, bringing on four substitutes at once, but the bench failed to make an impact, with D.C. sitting deep and absorbing any pressure Minnesota had to offer.
D.C. thought they had scored a third in the 75th minute after Paul Arriola found the back of the net with a curling effort, but the U.S. International was called offside by the Assistant Referee. The third goal did come, however, with Moreno finding the back of the net in the 85th minute for the Black-and-Red on his 90th appearance for the club
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In an incredibly tight race for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the East, this is a massive three points at home for D.C. against a solid Minnesota side. For the Loons, they were doomed from the start playing in a back-five formation for the first time all season. Minnesota were also without star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, and it showed, with the Loons only registering two shots on goal.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This Tyler Miller penalty-kick save. If Miller doesn't save this penalty, there was a chance the floodgates would have opened.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Julian Gressel. The D.C. defender scored the second goal of the night for the hosts and played a massive role in moving the ball forward all evening.
Next Up
- DC: Saturday, October 2 at Orlando City SC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Saturday, October 2 at FC Dallas | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)