Recap: DC United 3, Minnesota United 1

First-half strikes from Kamara and Julian Gressel accompanied by a late dagger from Junior Moreno gave D.C. a vital three points against an in-form Loons side. The Black-and-Red won their fourth-straight match at home, furthering their climb towards a top-four spot in a very competitive Eastern Conference. The Loons have now lost their past three matches on the road, but are guaranteed a top-seven Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot by the end of Week 28.

Chase Gasper was brought down Andy Najar in the box 23 minutes into the match, allowing Kamara to score his eighth PK of the season, but Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller denied the D.C. striker early in the second-half after he was given an additional opportunity from the spot. Miller dove down to his right, saving D.C.'s second PK attempt of the night in the 51st minute.

Bakaye Dibassy scored the lone goal for the Loons on the evening, heading home a Franco Fragapane free kick with their only attempt on frame in the first half. Minutes later, however, Dibassy would be at fault for conceding D.C.'s second goal. Gressel scored his first goal of the season to bring the hosts ahead right before the halftime break, splitting the Loons defense with a strike inside the six-yard-box after Dibassy was caught out of position tracking back.

In an attempt to find a late leveling goal, the Loons made a line change, bringing on four substitutes at once, but the bench failed to make an impact, with D.C. sitting deep and absorbing any pressure Minnesota had to offer.