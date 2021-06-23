Independent Review Panel deny Inter Miami's appeal of Gregore red card

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Inter Miami CF’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Gregore in the 56th minute of Miami’s match against D.C. United on June 19, it was announced Wednesday.

As a result of the denied appeal, Gregore is not eligible to play in Miami’s next regular season game on Friday against Orlando City SC as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.

