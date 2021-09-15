Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Substitute Miguel Berry put away a stylish and vital match-winner in the 88th minute to complete the Columbus Crew 's fightback in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday night at Lower.com Field.

Darlington Nagbe pulled the Crew level with his 74th-minute header in a result that pulls Columbus within a point of the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and seven points in front of the fading Red Bulls.

Both Columbus goals came on rebounds after saves from Carlos Coronel, the first from Alexandru Matan's effort from a tight angle and the second on Lucas Zelarayan's hammered long-range attempt.

Patryk Klimala scored early for the Red Bulls, who have won only once in their last 11 matches to put their streak of 11 consecutive appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs in serious jeopardy.