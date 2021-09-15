Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Substitute Miguel Berry put away a stylish and vital match-winner in the 88th minute to complete the Columbus Crew's fightback in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday night at Lower.com Field.

Darlington Nagbe pulled the Crew level with his 74th-minute header in a result that pulls Columbus within a point of the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and seven points in front of the fading Red Bulls.

Both Columbus goals came on rebounds after saves from Carlos Coronel, the first from Alexandru Matan's effort from a tight angle and the second on Lucas Zelarayan's hammered long-range attempt.

Patryk Klimala scored early for the Red Bulls, who have won only once in their last 11 matches to put their streak of 11 consecutive appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs in serious jeopardy.

New York have scored multiple goals only once in that stretch, and have now succumbed to three 2-1 defeats in that span.

Advertising

Goals

  • 25' - RBNY - Patryk Klimala | WATCH
  • 74' - CLB - Darlington Nagbe | WATCH
  • 88' - CLB - Miguel Berry | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Berry is now alone in second on the Crew scoring list with five goals. He scored after the 80th minute for the second time in as many Crew wins, after he found the net twice late in Columbus' 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati in the first Hell is Real Derby played at the Crew's new home on Aug. 27.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Berry may have been fortunate to be in position to reach the rebound of Zelarayan's effort but he created the opportunity by spotting the Argentine in a promising position on the break. And he had an awful lot to do after reaching the rebound, slaloming past defender Andrew Gutman before driving a finish between Coronel's legs.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Miguel Berry. He's not likely to replace Gyasi Zardes as Columbus' top striker, but is excelling in an off-the-bench role. After his latest heroics, he's averaging 0.99 goals per 90 minutes following Tuesday's heroic 20-minute shift.

Up Next

Columbus Crew New York Red Bulls

Advertising

Related Stories

What to watch for as MLS Week 25 gets underway Tuesday
MLS projected lineups - Week 25
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 25

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: Toronto FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1
Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3

Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week
Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
Extratime

Will this flaw stop the Colorado Rapids making an MLS Cup run?
CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club

CCL 2022 spot meant for US Open Cup winner will go to highest-ranked MLS club
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
4:26

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. FC Dallas | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | September 14, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls | September 14, 2021
How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
46:29

How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
More Video