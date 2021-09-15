Recap: Columbus Crew 2, New York Red Bulls 1

Substitute Miguel Berry put away a stylish and vital match-winner in the 88th minute to complete the Columbus Crew's fightback in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday night at Lower.com Field.
Darlington Nagbe pulled the Crew level with his 74th-minute header in a result that pulls Columbus within a point of the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and seven points in front of the fading Red Bulls.
Both Columbus goals came on rebounds after saves from Carlos Coronel, the first from Alexandru Matan's effort from a tight angle and the second on Lucas Zelarayan's hammered long-range attempt.
Patryk Klimala scored early for the Red Bulls, who have won only once in their last 11 matches to put their streak of 11 consecutive appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs in serious jeopardy.
New York have scored multiple goals only once in that stretch, and have now succumbed to three 2-1 defeats in that span.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Berry is now alone in second on the Crew scoring list with five goals. He scored after the 80th minute for the second time in as many Crew wins, after he found the net twice late in Columbus' 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati in the first Hell is Real Derby played at the Crew's new home on Aug. 27.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Berry may have been fortunate to be in position to reach the rebound of Zelarayan's effort but he created the opportunity by spotting the Argentine in a promising position on the break. And he had an awful lot to do after reaching the rebound, slaloming past defender Andrew Gutman before driving a finish between Coronel's legs.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Miguel Berry. He's not likely to replace Gyasi Zardes as Columbus' top striker, but is excelling in an off-the-bench role. After his latest heroics, he's averaging 0.99 goals per 90 minutes following Tuesday's heroic 20-minute shift.
