Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

That means that the current MLS Cup winners won't get to defend their title in the playoffs, guaranteeing the most recent back-to-back winners remain the 2011 and 2012 LA Galaxy .

While the Columbus Crew did enough to beat Chicago Fire FC 2-0 at Lower.com Field on Sunday afternoon, getting a first-half goal from Lucas Zelarayan and a second-half goal from Miguel Berry , they couldn't get the combination of results and goal differential makeup they needed to work their way into one of the Eastern Conference's seven Audi MLS Cup Playoff places.

Though the Fire put pressure on the hosts early, with Alvaro Medran and Chinonso Offor getting some early attempts in to test Eloy Room, Zelarayan showed his mettle as well. In the 31st minute, he opened the scoring by taking a pass from Derrick Etienne Jr. and doing what he'd done at points throughout the half – running into the box directly at Fire defenders and getting a shot on frame.

The Crew kept the momentum going into first-half stoppage time, with Zelarayan nearly getting a second on a Pedro Santos assist to close out what would be a solid half under normal circumstances. But the Crew were under extraordinary circumstances to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the 58th minute, Berry went one-on-one with 17-year-old Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and Slonina initially got the better of the matchup by making the save. But then Berry put back the rebound, and while it initially appeared to some naked eyes that a Fire defender had cleared it off the line, Video Review confirmed that it crossed before it was whipped back out.