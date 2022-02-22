Colorado Rapids to battle elements in CCL comeback chase vs. Comunicaciones

But the climb isn't the only adversity the Rapids must contend with come kickoff. The forecast in Commerce City, Colo., is projecting frigid temperatures (low-teens Fahrenheit) and potentially even snowfall, adding another variable to their quest for a comeback result.

"This is certainly not any kind of football weather anyone wants to be a part of," Fraser said during his pre-match media availability on Tuesday. "But it is what it is and we have to deal with the conditions just like they'll have to deal with the conditions. At the end of the day we need a result, as do they. So regardless of the weather conditions, both teams will have to deal with it, both teams will have to adapt and we'll have to figure out ways to be effective within it."

From the players' perspective, Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry believes that competing in unforgiving temperatures can actually work in Colorado's favor compared to their Central American counterparts.