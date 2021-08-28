Recap: CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 1

In the 28th regular-season edition of the Canadian Classique, Samuel Piette ’s second-ever goal for CF Montréal helped propel Wilfried Nancy’s side over 10-man Toronto FC 3-1 at Stade Saputo on Friday evening.

The victory was CF Montréal’s second triumph in as many games over Toronto this season, indicative of how both teams’ campaigns have gone so far this year: CF Montréal pick up a valuable three points in their pursuit of a playoff spot with the win, while Toronto FC — bottom of the league table — saw their winless streak extended to seven games.

Toronto FC found themselves at a disadvantage following an early red card to Noble Okello, which put the visitors down to 10 men with more than 85 minutes to play. And with Montréal in the midst of a playoff battle in the Eastern Conference, desperate and eager, the club would capitalize on their advantage midway through the first half.

A free kick from Djordje Mihailovic in the 23rd minute forced a diving save out of Quentin Westberg and a rebound that was quickly pounced on by an oncoming Piette for his first goal of the season, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

Despite playing with a man down, Toronto FC would actually draw level in the 58th minute through Ifunanyachi Achara. Yeferson Soteldo kept possession against two Montréal defenders before cutting it back for Achara, and the 2020 MLS SuperDraft pick would tap home to score his first goal of the season.

The game wouldn’t stay tied for long, however. A great low-cross down the right-hand side from Zachary Brault-Guillard into the middle would find the feet of Joaquín Torres and the 24-year-old Argentinian finished beautifully first time to put CF Montréal back in front 2-1 in the 68th minute.