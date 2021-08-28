Recap: CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 1

In the 28th regular-season edition of the Canadian Classique, Samuel Piette’s second-ever goal for CF Montréal helped propel Wilfried Nancy’s side over 10-man Toronto FC 3-1 at Stade Saputo on Friday evening.
The victory was CF Montréal’s second triumph in as many games over Toronto this season, indicative of how both teams’ campaigns have gone so far this year: CF Montréal pick up a valuable three points in their pursuit of a playoff spot with the win, while Toronto FC — bottom of the league table — saw their winless streak extended to seven games.
Toronto FC found themselves at a disadvantage following an early red card to Noble Okello, which put the visitors down to 10 men with more than 85 minutes to play. And with Montréal in the midst of a playoff battle in the Eastern Conference, desperate and eager, the club would capitalize on their advantage midway through the first half.
A free kick from Djordje Mihailovic in the 23rd minute forced a diving save out of Quentin Westberg and a rebound that was quickly pounced on by an oncoming Piette for his first goal of the season, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.
Despite playing with a man down, Toronto FC would actually draw level in the 58th minute through Ifunanyachi Achara. Yeferson Soteldo kept possession against two Montréal defenders before cutting it back for Achara, and the 2020 MLS SuperDraft pick would tap home to score his first goal of the season.
The game wouldn’t stay tied for long, however. A great low-cross down the right-hand side from Zachary Brault-Guillard into the middle would find the feet of Joaquín Torres and the 24-year-old Argentinian finished beautifully first time to put CF Montréal back in front 2-1 in the 68th minute.
Seven minutes later, Montréal put this one to bed, as Romell Quioto — who returned to MLS action for the first time since July 7 — was put through on an eloquent through ball from Mihailovic before opening up and tidily slotting home past Westberg, giving Montréal the 3-1 lead and sealing the victory for the home side in front of their faithful at Stade Saputo.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Led by head coach Wilfred Nancy, CF Montréal continue to prove their worth by finding a way to pick up valuable three points. They are in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and their victory tonight marks their eighth win of the campaign — matching their total from last season. Toronto FC, meanwhile, continue to disappoint, with the club now winless in their last seven games and bottom of the overall league table.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Following a Video Review, a studs-up challenge from 21-year-old midfielder Okello on Victor Wanyama was deemed worthy of a red card — less than five minutes into the match. That play set the tempo for the remainder of this one.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Although several CF Montréal players could make their case for tonight's Man of the Match, Djordje Mihailovic may have been the most impressive tonight. He recoreded two assists and took the free kick which led to Piette's opener.
Up Next
- MTL: Saturday, September 11 vs. Nashville SC | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports, TSN in Canada)
- TOR: Saturday, September 11 vs. FC Cincinnati | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)