Disciplinary Committee Decision

Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one fine stemming from Week 22 action in MLS, with an early red card for Toronto FC in the club's Heineken Rivalry Week defeat to CF Montréal marking the week's only ruling.

Noble Okello failure to leave the field in a timely manner

The Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto midfielder Noble Okello guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the fifth minute of his team's match against Montréal on Aug. 27. The homegrown product was issued the straight red card following a studs-up challenge on Montréal's Victor Wanyama, leaving the Reds down a man for the duration of the match, which Montréal would go on to win 3-1. Okello has been fined an undisclosed amount for the action.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Noble Okello Toronto FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Sporting KC appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel
San Jose's Nathan, New England's Traustason fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico

Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico
Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Standings
Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier

Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier
Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge

Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge
Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts

Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts
More News
Video
Video
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
More Video