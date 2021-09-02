Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Noble Okello failure to leave the field in a timely manner

The Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto midfielder Noble Okello guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the fifth minute of his team's match against Montréal on Aug. 27. The homegrown product was issued the straight red card following a studs-up challenge on Montréal's Victor Wanyama, leaving the Reds down a man for the duration of the match, which Montréal would go on to win 3-1. Okello has been fined an undisclosed amount for the action.