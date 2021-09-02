Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one fine stemming from Week 22 action in MLS, with an early red card for Toronto FC in the club's Heineken Rivalry Week defeat to CF Montréal marking the week's only ruling.
Noble Okello failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto midfielder Noble Okello guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the fifth minute of his team's match against Montréal on Aug. 27. The homegrown product was issued the straight red card following a studs-up challenge on Montréal's Victor Wanyama, leaving the Reds down a man for the duration of the match, which Montréal would go on to win 3-1. Okello has been fined an undisclosed amount for the action.