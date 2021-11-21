CF Montréal coach Nancy credits Decision Day heartbreak for Canadian Championship title 

“I’m really, really proud because I tried to instill a culture of growth but also with a desire to win,” Nancy said. “I know that it’s a process but today I am really happy because we won and we played the way I want to see my team play.”

In his first season as head coach, Nancy said he takes major positives from how his team stuck to his style of play and were “embracing the adversity” of the 2021 season.

“We need failures like this to improve,” Nancy said. “I’m pretty sure that we won this game because we also had the opportunity to play a game two weeks ago against Orlando and that’s why we managed the game a little bit better.”

While they failed at the last in their efforts to qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, they ended their season with silverware and a ticket to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. And head coach Wilfried Nancy credited his team’s performance in the final to their 2-0 Decision Day loss to Orlando City that eliminated them from playoff contention.

However, the man who took over from Thierry Henry shortly before the season start made clear that there is still plenty of disappointment felt by him and his players after failing to make the MLS postseason. The Frenchman admitted that he didn’t watch the first playoff games on Saturday with his players.

“The players deserved to make the playoffs,” Nancy said. “We were close but a little bit far because we didn’t manage the moment of the game well [against Orlando] and we need to learn about that. Hopefully next year is going to be better.”

Sebastian Breza was named Canadian Championship MVP. The Canadian goalkeeper admitted that he was surprised to receive the honor but jokingly added that it would be “a nice flower pot.”