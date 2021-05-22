Recap: CF Montréal 1, FC Cincinnati 2

FC Cincinnati have CF Montréal 's number, coming from behind with goals from Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla to notch a 2-1 win at DRV PINK Stadium on Saturday afternoon, their first of the 2021 MLS season.

Romell Quioto missed a golden chance just before halftime when the Honduran forward and Zachary Brault-Guillard were both through on goal. The Canadian wingback squared goal, but Quioto couldn't steer the open look into the wide-open net.

Quioto made up for the mistake in the second half as he helped Djordje Mihailovic tally in the 56th minute. Mihailovic entered the final third by sending a through ball for Quioto into space. When his angle to shoot closed down, Quioto sent a low cross toward the center of the box and Mihailavoic beat FCC's defense to take a 1-0 lead.

Then, Cincinnati found an equalizer off of a corner kick in the 70th minute. After Montréal tried to clear the ball to safety, Geoff Cameron headed the ball back inside the six-yard box. Locadia was in the perfect position for a flicked-on effort toward the far post that tied the game at 1-1.