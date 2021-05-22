Recap: CF Montréal 1, FC Cincinnati 2

FC Cincinnati have CF Montréal's number, coming from behind with goals from Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla to notch a 2-1 win at DRV PINK Stadium on Saturday afternoon, their first of the 2021 MLS season.
Romell Quioto missed a golden chance just before halftime when the Honduran forward and Zachary Brault-Guillard were both through on goal. The Canadian wingback squared goal, but Quioto couldn't steer the open look into the wide-open net.
Quioto made up for the mistake in the second half as he helped Djordje Mihailovic tally in the 56th minute. Mihailovic entered the final third by sending a through ball for Quioto into space. When his angle to shoot closed down, Quioto sent a low cross toward the center of the box and Mihailavoic beat FCC's defense to take a 1-0 lead.
Then, Cincinnati found an equalizer off of a corner kick in the 70th minute. After Montréal tried to clear the ball to safety, Geoff Cameron headed the ball back inside the six-yard box. Locadia was in the perfect position for a flicked-on effort toward the far post that tied the game at 1-1.
Cincinnati completed their comeback at the 86th minute thanks to another dead-ball opportunity from the head of Vallecilla, courtesy of Ronald Mataritta's inswinging free kick. The center back zoomed past Erik Hurtado's coverage to head the ball beyond Clement Diop and give Jaap Stam's team the road victory.
Goals
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati have found their first win of the season and in comeback fashion no less. After an emotional loss in Q2 Stadium's opener last week, Japp Stam’s squad will feel relieved to have secured a comeback win. CF Montréal weren’t able to chase away the bad omen and dropped all three points against the then-Eastern Conference bottom feeders.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: How about an 86th-minute goal to notch your first win in comeback fashion? Gustavo Vallecilla has got you covered, Cincinnati fans.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gustavo Vallecilla gave FC Cincinnati their first win of the 2021 season, his best moment in MLS since joining the Orange & Blue on loan from Ecuadorian side Aucas.
Next up
- MTL: Saturday, May 29 at Chicago Fire FC | 1pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+, TVA Sports, CTV)
- CIN: Saturday, May 29 vs New England Revolution | 3pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)