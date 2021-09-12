Recap: CF Montréal 0, Nashville SC 1

Nashville SC handed CF Montréal their first loss of the season at Stade Saputo, with Walker Zimmerman scoring the lone goal as the Eastern Conference high-flyers grabbed a 1-0 away win on Saturday night.

With the victory, Nashville go back above Orlando City SC and into second place in the East, while Montréal hang onto the final playoff spot after their first loss in five games.

Fresh from their 3-1 win at home to NYCFC last weekend, Nashville tried to find the opening goal early against a Montréal squad that hadn't played since August 25. Daniel Rios had a double opportunity to give his team the lead from inside the box at the eighth minute. The first was denied by James Pantemis, while his second effort ringed off the crossbar and out of play.

Pantemis had a stronghold on the Nashville attack for the first hour of the game. The 24-year-old denied CJ Sapong twice with diving saves that frustrated the Boys in Gold.

Nashville finally found a way past the Canadian international goalkeeper and notched the goal they'd been looking for at the 67th minute from a free-kick opportunity. Zimmerman towered over his Montréal counterparts to head a ball sent in from 40 yards out past Pantemis.

Mustafa Kizza had Montréal's best opportunity for an equalizer on the tip of his foot at the 74th minute. The Ugandan international received a back-heel pass from Djordje Mihailovic that left the Nashville defense powerless but, with clear space in front of goal, Kizza only managed to offer a weak shot that was handled by Joe Willis.