Recap: CF Montréal 0, Nashville SC 1

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

Nashville SC handed CF Montréal their first loss of the season at Stade Saputo, with Walker Zimmerman scoring the lone goal as the Eastern Conference high-flyers grabbed a 1-0 away win on Saturday night.

With the victory, Nashville go back above Orlando City SC and into second place in the East, while Montréal hang onto the final playoff spot after their first loss in five games.

Fresh from their 3-1 win at home to NYCFC last weekend, Nashville tried to find the opening goal early against a Montréal squad that hadn't played since August 25. Daniel Rios had a double opportunity to give his team the lead from inside the box at the eighth minute. The first was denied by James Pantemis, while his second effort ringed off the crossbar and out of play.

Pantemis had a stronghold on the Nashville attack for the first hour of the game. The 24-year-old denied CJ Sapong twice with diving saves that frustrated the Boys in Gold.

Nashville finally found a way past the Canadian international goalkeeper and notched the goal they'd been looking for at the 67th minute from a free-kick opportunity. Zimmerman towered over his Montréal counterparts to head a ball sent in from 40 yards out past Pantemis.

Mustafa Kizza had Montréal's best opportunity for an equalizer on the tip of his foot at the 74th minute. The Ugandan international received a back-heel pass from Djordje Mihailovic that left the Nashville defense powerless but, with clear space in front of goal, Kizza only managed to offer a weak shot that was handled by Joe Willis.

Montréal held one final free-kick opportunity in stoppage time to salvage a draw, but Mihailovic's attempt was blocked by Nashville.

Goals

  • 66' – NSH – Walker Zimmerman | WATCH

Three things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: With a second away win of the season, Nashville SC kept their place as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Montréal will be disappointed to drop their first game since the international break. Wilfried Nancy’s squad finds themselves in the thick of things for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race and are set for a busy month of September.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Who else but the skipper? Walker Zimmerman was head and shoulders above everyone, winning the match for Nashville SC
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Freshly back from the US men's national team, Walker Zimmerman played the full 90 minutes and gave his team a game-winning goal on Saturday night. The captain once again proved his worth for the Tennessee squad as they look to lock up a top-four spot in the conference and a home playoff game.

Next Up

  • MTL: Wednesday, September 15 at Orlando City | 7:30 pm ET (TSN, TVA Sports, MLS Live on ESPN+)
  • NSH: Saturday, September 18 at Toronto FC | 7:30 pm (TSN4, MLS Live on ESPN+)
CF Montréal Nashville SC

