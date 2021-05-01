Recap: CF Montréal 0, Columbus Crew SC 0

CF Montréal added a third game to their unbeaten start to the season as Wilfried Nancy's squad played to a 0-0 draw against a Columbus Crew SC side that did not record a single shot on goal.

Both teams entered the game with changes to their starting lineups. Montreal tapped in Erik Hurtado to fill in for Mason Toye, who was down with a thigh injury. Nancy also shook up his midfield by starting Amar Sejdic over captain Samuel Piette. The Crew had Bradley Wright-Phillips up top filling in for Gyasi Zardes and Vito Wormgoor made his grand return to the team after missing most of 2020 due to injury.

The Crew had a slow start to the first half, despite holding their fair share of possession. While Montréal had their opportunities on goal to no avail, Columbus did not record a single shot. Clement Diop only broke a sweat off of an opportunity from Wright-Phillips' but the scoring chance was ruled offside.

Montréal were forced to make an injury substitution at the 55th minute after fullback Zachary Brault-Guillard was unable to continue. The Canadian international, who was coming off the back of two straight Team of the Week presented by Audi appearances, stepped off for homegrown play Clement Bayiha.

Nancy and Montréal tried to grab all three points with attacking substitutions. Ahmed Hamdy and Lassi Lappalainen made their club and season debuts, respectively, while Bjørn Johnsen also made a late appearance.

Hamdy especially made his presence felt. The Egyptian U-23 international was at the center of Montréal scoring chances late in the game.