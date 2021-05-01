Recap: CF Montréal 0, Columbus Crew SC 0

CF Montréal added a third game to their unbeaten start to the season as Wilfried Nancy's squad played to a 0-0 draw against a Columbus Crew SC side that did not record a single shot on goal.
Both teams entered the game with changes to their starting lineups. Montreal tapped in Erik Hurtado to fill in for Mason Toye, who was down with a thigh injury. Nancy also shook up his midfield by starting Amar Sejdic over captain Samuel Piette. The Crew had Bradley Wright-Phillips up top filling in for Gyasi Zardes and Vito Wormgoor made his grand return to the team after missing most of 2020 due to injury.
The Crew had a slow start to the first half, despite holding their fair share of possession. While Montréal had their opportunities on goal to no avail, Columbus did not record a single shot. Clement Diop only broke a sweat off of an opportunity from Wright-Phillips' but the scoring chance was ruled offside.
Montréal were forced to make an injury substitution at the 55th minute after fullback Zachary Brault-Guillard was unable to continue. The Canadian international, who was coming off the back of two straight Team of the Week presented by Audi appearances, stepped off for homegrown play Clement Bayiha.
Nancy and Montréal tried to grab all three points with attacking substitutions. Ahmed Hamdy and Lassi Lappalainen made their club and season debuts, respectively, while Bjørn Johnsen also made a late appearance.
Hamdy especially made his presence felt. The Egyptian U-23 international was at the center of Montréal scoring chances late in the game.
Caleb Porter and the Crew thought they poached their way into a late win but their effort was called offside. Once again, Wright-Phillips found the end of a through ball and the back of the net but his effort was yet another unrecorded shot.
Goals
- None
Three Things
THE BIG PICTURE: With a few changes to their lineup, CF Montréal kept hold of their unbeaten run. However, Wilfried Nancy’s squad may regret the flurry of unfinished opportunities. On their end, the Crew recorded a grand total of zero shots on target. Two efforts by Bradley Wright-Phillips were ruled offside in a rather uneventful outing for the reigning MLS Cup champions.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH: CF Montréal offered quite a few missed opportunities in the scoreless draw. Mustafa Kizza thought his cross would reach Erik Hurtado but the ball was deflected and ended in Eloy Room’s safe hands.
MAN OF THE MATCH: Djordje Mihailovic took Montréal’s number eight worn by the likes of Patrice Bernier and Saphir Taider and the Florida native is holding his own at his new club. Wilfried Nancy and the coaching staff are trusting the 22 year-old in leading their team forward and Mihailovic is holding up to his promise.
Next up
MTL: Saturday, May 8 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (in Sandy, UT) | 3pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+, CTV, TSN1, TVA Sports)*
CLB:* Saturday, May 8 vs DC United | 1:30pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)