Recap: Atlanta United 4, Chicago Fire FC 1

Ronaldo Cisneros netted a first-half hat trick and Atlanta United snapped their four-match MLS winless streak in emphatic fashion, defeating Chicago Fire FC 4-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.
Brooks Lennon added a goal in second-half stoppage time as Atlanta, who had scored just three goals in their last five MLS matches, extended their home unbeaten streak at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to 12 matches while sending Chicago to a sixth straight winless result in league play.
Cisneros' first goal came in the third minute as Atlanta opened up an early lead, only to see the Fire draw level through Chinonso Offor in the 11th minute. But Cisneros restored Atlanta's lead in the 27th minute, demonstrating a poacher's instinct to put a rebound home past Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.
The on-loan Chivas forward completed his hat trick in the 36th minute, capping a beautiful counterattack to make it 3-1. Lennon tacked on his third goal of the season late in the match, providing an exclamation point to a three-point effort on home soil.
Atlanta, though, saw Miles Robinson exit inside 15 minutes due to an apparent left leg injury, another major blow to a club already missing Brad Guzan, Josef Martinez and Ozzie Alonso.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Atlanta will hope that this match can kickstart their stagnant offense, but the win is overshadowed by the possible loss of Robinson to a long-term injury. If it is indeed long-term, it presents massive ramifications for not just the club, but for the US men's national team with just over six months to go until the World Cup. Chicago's defense, which entered the day with center back Rafael Czichos serving a red-card suspension, matched its season-high in goals allowed as the Fire have now conceded eight times across their last three outings.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: While Ronaldo Cisneros stole the show thanks to his first career hat trick, the thoughts of both Atlanta United and USMNT fans are centered around the well-being of Miles Robinson following his first-half injury.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Is there any doubt? Take a look at all three of Ronaldo Cisneros' goals as Atlanta picked up their first league win since March 13.
Next Up
- ATL: Wednesday, May 11 at Nashville SC | 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup
- CHI: Saturday, May 14 vs. FC Cincinnati | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season