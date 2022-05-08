Recap: Atlanta United 4, Chicago Fire FC 1

Brooks Lennon added a goal in second-half stoppage time as Atlanta, who had scored just three goals in their last five MLS matches, extended their home unbeaten streak at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to 12 matches while sending Chicago to a sixth straight winless result in league play.

Cisneros' first goal came in the third minute as Atlanta opened up an early lead, only to see the Fire draw level through Chinonso Offor in the 11th minute. But Cisneros restored Atlanta's lead in the 27th minute, demonstrating a poacher's instinct to put a rebound home past Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.