Matchday

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

23MLS_Playoffs_Matchups_RSLvHOU
MLSsoccer staff

Houston Dynamo FC will look to secure their Western Conference Semifinal ticket, while Real Salt Lake aim to keep their season alive in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series on Monday evening.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • America First Field | Sandy, Utah

Round One Best-of-3 series

The series shifts to America First Field coming off Houston's 2-1 victory in Game 1 at Shell Energy Stadium, which was delivered by goals from Héctor Herrera and Amine Bassi.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • Seed: 5th in the Western Conference
  • Record: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)

RSL gave Houston a scare in Game 1, as rising midfielder Diego Luna struck back with a 54th-minute equalizer that momentarily negated Herrera's 22nd-minute opener.

Bassi's game-winner prevented them from pulling off the road upset, but Pablo Mastroeni's group will hope a return home can provide the necessary boost to force an all-decisive Game 3. Should that scenario play out, both sides would head back to Shell Energy Stadium on November 11.

Looming large are injuries to striker Cristian Arango (hamstring) and center back Justen Glad (adductor). Both players are vital for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Seed: 4th in the Western Conference
  • Record: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)

One of the league's most in-form sides heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Houston are now one win away from a trip to the West Semifinals. They'd meet either St. Louis CITY SC (No. 1 seed) or Sporting Kansas City (No. 8 seed), looking to add onto a resurgent campaign under first-year head coach Ben Olsen.

The Dynamo already have one piece of silverware in 2023, winning the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami CF in the tournament final back in September.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Real Salt Lake Houston Dynamo FC Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

