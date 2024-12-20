Real Salt Lake acquire Elias Manoel from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: Elias Manoel, four SuperDraft picks
- RBNY receive: $700k GAM, sell-on %
Real Salt Lake have acquired striker Elias Manoel from the New York Red Bulls, the clubs announced Friday.
In addition to Manoel, RSL also receive RBNY's three natural 2025 MLS SuperDraft picks and their natural second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
In exchange for the Brazilian No. 9 and four SuperDraft picks, New York receive $700,000 in General Allocation Money – split as $550k in 2025 GAM and $150k in 2026 GAM – and retain a sell-on percentage in Manoel.
"Adding a young, dynamic striker in Elias to our roster is critical," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "As we prepare for multiple competitions and a gauntlet of games in the early-season schedule, we believe Elias will hit the ground running in our setup.
"He knows the league, works hard on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to welcome him to Utah for the 2025 preseason, which starts in 21 days."
Manoel, 23, spent two-and-a-half seasons with RBNY after initially joining on loan from Brazilian side Grêmio in August 2022.
He departs the Red Bulls with 13g/10a in 67 regular-season appearances, plus three goals in nine Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches. In 2024, Manoel helped the Red Bulls reach MLS Cup presented by Audi.
"We want to thank Elias for all his contributions to our club over the last two-and-a-half years,” said RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider.
"He has been a great player and person for our organization, and we wish him and his family all the best in this next opportunity."
RSL are one of 10 MLS teams competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They'll return to continental competition on Feb. 19 at Costa Rican side Herediano, then begin their regular-season slate on Feb. 22 at the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Red Bulls start their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant