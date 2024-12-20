Real Salt Lake acquire Elias Manoel from New York Red Bulls

In addition to Manoel, RSL also receive RBNY's three natural 2025 MLS SuperDraft picks and their natural second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

In exchange for the Brazilian No. 9 and four SuperDraft picks, New York receive $700,000 in General Allocation Money – split as $550k in 2025 GAM and $150k in 2026 GAM – and retain a sell-on percentage in Manoel.

"Adding a young, dynamic striker in Elias to our roster is critical," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. "As we prepare for multiple competitions and a gauntlet of games in the early-season schedule, we believe Elias will hit the ground running in our setup.