Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren

The roster move came on the final day of Major League Soccer’s Primary Transfer Window. RSL signed Kablan through the summer, with club options to extend for the remainder of the 2022 season and the 2023 season. Waasland-Beveren is one of six European clubs Real Salt Lake owner David Blitzer has an interest in.

“Bringing Chris to Salt Lake has been discussed for an extended period with both our technical group and the Blitzer football staff,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement. “We are excited to see how he integrates with the group, his ambition to seize this opportunity, and his potential to provide further depth for our roster. During his time in Belgium, Chris has demonstrated versatility in both a back three and a back four, he can play anywhere across the line, wherever Pablo [Mastroeni] and the staff might need.”