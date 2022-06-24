Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension

Herrera has played once for the US men’s national team , appearing in a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago in January 2021. Previously, he was a mainstay at various US youth international sides.

“I was just a 15-year-old from Las Cruces with a dream when I joined the RSL Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona back in 2012,” said Herrera. “The last five seasons here in Salt Lake have brought me so much, have helped me grow on and off the field, so I simply couldn’t be more excited to extend my career at Real Salt Lake.”