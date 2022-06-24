Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Real Salt Lake have signed homegrown defender Aaron Herrera to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with options for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, the club announced Thursday.

Herrera, 25, first debuted for RSL in 2018. Mainly playing at right back or as the right-sided center back in a back three, Herrera has accumulated one goal and 16 assists across 107 matches (102 starts).

“Aaron epitomizes what Real Salt Lake’s development paradigm represents,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “Aaron has been a standout MLS defender throughout his professional career, college, his youth international career as well. We are exceptionally proud of how he represents this club, and we are elated that his presence here is secured for the foreseeable future.”

Herrera has played once for the US men’s national team, appearing in a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago in January 2021. Previously, he was a mainstay at various US youth international sides.

“I was just a 15-year-old from Las Cruces with a dream when I joined the RSL Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona back in 2012,” said Herrera. “The last five seasons here in Salt Lake have brought me so much, have helped me grow on and off the field, so I simply couldn’t be more excited to extend my career at Real Salt Lake.”

Real Salt Lake Aaron Herrera Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player
Official: DC United sign Chilean winger Martin Rodriguez from Turkish club Altay SK
Official: DC United transfer DP midfielder Edison Flores to Atlas FC 
More News
More News
MLS NEXT Cup guide: Teams and players to watch in Frisco
MLS NEXT Cup

MLS NEXT Cup guide: Teams and players to watch in Frisco
Arena: New England Revolution pursuing "goalscorer" during summer transfer window

Arena: New England Revolution pursuing "goalscorer" during summer transfer window
St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player
Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension
Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery
US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
More News
Video
Video
Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
1:24:57

Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
1:01

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!