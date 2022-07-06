Real Salt Lake's Erik Holt suspended for violent conduct

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two decisions following Week 18 of the 2022 season.
Holt suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Real Salt Lake defender Erik Holt for one match and fined Holt an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during Salt Lake’s match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, July 3.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension outlined in Section VI.B.4.d. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Holt will serve his red card suspension during Salt Lake’s match on Saturday, July 9 against the Colorado Rapids.
Degenek fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 38th minute of Columbus’s match against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, July 3.
Degenek has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.