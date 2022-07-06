Disciplinary Committee Decision

Real Salt Lake's Erik Holt suspended for violent conduct

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two decisions following Week 18 of the 2022 season.

Holt suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Real Salt Lake defender Erik Holt for one match and fined Holt an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during Salt Lake’s match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, July 3.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension outlined in Section VI.B.4.d. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Holt will serve his red card suspension during Salt Lake’s match on Saturday, July 9 against the Colorado Rapids.

Degenek fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek guilty of violating the League's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 38th minute of Columbus’s match against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, July 3.

Degenek has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Erik Holt Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Douglas Costa suspended for violent conduct
Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing suspended after NYCFC altercation
MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake's Erik Holt suspended for violent conduct
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Real Salt Lake's Erik Holt suspended for violent conduct
LA Galaxy's Douglas Costa suspended for violent conduct
Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy's Douglas Costa suspended for violent conduct
How Macklemore created Seattle Sounders' Kelyn Rowe's viral CCL celebration jacket
The Call Up

How Macklemore created Seattle Sounders' Kelyn Rowe's viral CCL celebration jacket
MLS midseason awards: 2022's best players and coaches based on the numbers
Voices: Joseph Lowery

MLS midseason awards: 2022's best players and coaches based on the numbers
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named June Player of the Month
Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named June Player of the Month
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 19

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 19
More News
Video
Video
Lodeiro vs Blanco: Which playmaker will create the winning goal in Cascadia Clash? | Quicker Stats
0:42

Lodeiro vs Blanco: Which playmaker will create the winning goal in Cascadia Clash? | Quicker Stats
What A Save! Which keeper is on the rise in Week 18?
1:18

What A Save! Which keeper is on the rise in Week 18?
The BEST signings of the season (so far)
1:23:00

The BEST signings of the season (so far)
How Macklemore Helped Turn Kelyn Rowe into an Icon
38:21

How Macklemore Helped Turn Kelyn Rowe into an Icon
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!