Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

The latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner?

It's Diego Luna, whose long-range blast helped Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Matchday 24. The 20-year-old attacker won 49.9% of the fan vote for cutting onto his right foot and unleashing a powerful shot past Steve Clark.

2nd place, Gabriel Pirani (24.7%): Pirani's Brazilian flair was on full display as he danced past several defenders in D.C. United's eventual 3-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

3rd place, Sebastian Berhalter (16.9%): Vancouver's defensive midfielder curled home an inch-perfect, long-range shot in a 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC.

4th place, Giacomo Vrioni (8.6%): The DP No. 9 scored his second brace in New England's last three matches, starting with a nutmeg-and-finish in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

See all of the nominees here.

