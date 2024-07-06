Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna wins Goal of the Matchday

The latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner?

2nd place, Gabriel Pirani (24.7%): Pirani's Brazilian flair was on full display as he danced past several defenders in D.C. United's eventual 3-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

3rd place, Sebastian Berhalter (16.9%): Vancouver's defensive midfielder curled home an inch-perfect, long-range shot in a 3-1 win at Minnesota United FC.

4th place, Giacomo Vrioni (8.6%): The DP No. 9 scored his second brace in New England's last three matches, starting with a nutmeg-and-finish in a 2-1 win over Atlanta United.