Real Salt Lake's defining moment of 2021 arrives against Portland Timbers

But just like that messy, fun-loving housemate of yours who used to lure you out on the town the night before an early shift at work, the Quakes threw caution to the wind and Salt Lake couldn’t resist responding in kind.

The Quakes were already out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race as they visited Rio Tinto Stadium, where RSL had lost just twice all season. Meanwhile, the hosts could consolidate their hold on one of the Western Conference’s final postseason places with a win, and seemed on course to do so when they dominated the opening stages to take a 1-0 lead.

“It's really about problem-solving in real-time, and without good communication, it's extremely difficult,” he added. “My job is to make sure that there’s structure and there's an understanding, and then helping them or giving them the tools.”

“There's two ways to look at it, you know?” he said. “I think in life and in sports, if you want to win something, you’ve got to go for it. So I'd rather us be that team that go for it and have to dial it down because the other way, I think, is impossible. The other way is to sit back or not believe and get overrun, and then try to find a way to motivate or create belief in the group.

And yet Mastroeni, who showed a philosophical streak during his time in charge of the Colorado Rapids , found an introspective angle on the meltdown as he spoke to reporters ahead of RSL’s enormous home finale on Wednesday night vs. the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

An interim coach at a club in transition, a onetime catenaccio merchant now goosing the best he can out of a run-and-gun side, Mastroeni inhabits an unsettled space. His previous coaching claim to fame was the historic stinginess of the 2016 Rapids; now he helms the second-highest-scoring team in the West. His (and many of his players’) longer-term job prospects would appear to hinge on the outcome of his embattled team’s run-in, though no one can really be sure what the next owner will do.

His squad has to win on Wednesday – “for us a tie doesn't mean anything; we are going to go all-in,” promised leading scorer and upstart league MVP candidate Damir Kreilach – considering that their Decision Day visit to No. 1 seed-chasing Sporting Kansas City is a daunting setting in which to pursue all three points. Yet to do so they must maintain proper balance against the transition-savvy Timbers, who are primed to feast on their slackness.

That’s not conjecture: PTFC did exactly that just a few weeks ago, to the tune of a 6-1 beating in the Rose City.

“We will have to find tomorrow a way to win,” said captain Albert Rusnak. “A big thing will be taking care of the ball and not giving it up and losing it in the middle of the field, especially because that can directly lead to one of their strengths, which is the counterattack.”