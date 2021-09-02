"I can't wrap my head around it": Brian Dunseth on Freddy Juarez's RSL exit

When it was announced last week that Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez was departing the club midseason to pursue another coaching opportunity, it sent a wave of surprise throughout the league.

Juarez, after all, had been leading an RSL side that was arguably exceeding expectations in Western Conference playoff positioning two-thirds of the way through their 2021 campaign. Why would he leave the club right in the head of a potential run at the postseason?

Not long after the news broke, an additional report from The Athletic surfaced, revealing that Juarez was departing to become a Seattle Sounders assistant under head coach Brian Schmetzer — a move the club made official on Wednesday. Seattle had been in the market to add to their coaching staff following the departure of two of their well-regarded assistants: Gonzalo Pineda, who took the vacant position at Atlanta United, and Djimi Traore, who accepted an opportunity in Europe.

Real Salt Lake insider Brian Dunseth, who also used to play for the club, joined the latest episode of The Call Up, discussing the situation with co-hosts Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits. Dunseth said that his reaction was very much one of surprise, with Juarez's next step announced Wednesday as he officially joins Seattle to work alongside Schmetzer.