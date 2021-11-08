Player of the Week

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A Decision Day moment for the ages has earned Real Salt Lake attacker Damir Kreilach Week 35’s MLS Player of the Week honors.

Kreilach scored a 95th-minute goal in a 1-0 win at Sporting Kansas City, pouncing on teammate Justin Meram’s bicycle kick to finish past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

The dramatics were evident in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race, with Kreilach’s tally pushing RSL into the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed. Just as consequentially, it bumped the LA Galaxy down to the No. 8 spot after their 3-3 draw against Minnesota United FC – with the wins tiebreaker (RSL’s 14 to LA’s 13) being the difference.

It’s the latest highlight-reel moment for Kreilach’s remarkable year, which includes 16 goals and nine assists across 33 games (32 starts). He’s among MLS’ most versatile players and has been one of the Claret & Cobalt’s most important pieces since his 2018 arrival. 

The 32-year-old Croatian and RSL will now travel to face the West’s No. 2 seed, Seattle Sounders FC, during Round One of the playoffs. Perhaps more Kreilach heroics await? He boasts four goals and one assist across five career postseason games.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Real Salt Lake Damir Kreilach

Related Stories

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
Sporting KC's Johnny Russell named Week 33 MLS Player of the Week
New England's Adam Buksa named Week 32 MLS Player of the Week
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 
Player of the Week

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Week 35 MLS Player of the Week 
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35

Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35
MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, RSL ride Decision Day wave in Week 35 

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, RSL ride Decision Day wave in Week 35 
"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place
Decision Day

"We'll beat Sporting Kansas City": Confident Whitecaps savor "miracle" playoff place
Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Chicago Fire first team to announce offseason departures
More News
Video
Video
Go out with a BANGER! Vote on your favorite goal from Decision Day!
2:01

Go out with a BANGER! Vote on your favorite goal from Decision Day!
Real Salt Lake's late stunner and end of an era for an MLS legend
26:08
MLS Review

Real Salt Lake's late stunner and end of an era for an MLS legend
Western Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
8:16

Western Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
Eastern Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
6:42

Eastern Conference Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs preview
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Pick the winners and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.