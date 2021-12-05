Real Salt Lake proud of playoff run despite defeat: "This team is something special"

The unlikeliest run in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs has come to close with Real Salt Lake 's 2-0 defeat to the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Final at Providence Park on Saturday, spelling the end of the road for the lowest-seeded team remaining in postseason play.

"I couldn't be more proud of being a part of this group," RSL interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni said after the match. "Nobody gave us a shot when the season started and no one gave us a shot when the playoffs started either. And so to have the mental toughness to overcome the perception of who we are is fantastic. You can always look at things from either perspective, but I couldn't be more proud of the effort and commitment of this group that I was able to lead."

Going into the match, RSL were the league's preeminent underdog, riding high after road wins over two of the top three seeds in the West in the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City . On Saturday, the magic finally ran out, as Portland advanced through to their third-ever MLS Cup thanks to goals from Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno .

"If we get that one back where Clark makes that save on [Kreilach], it's a new game and it breathes life into the group and I think the outcome could have been different," Mastroeni said.

Kreilach was at the center of perhaps RSL's best chance of the night — a 33rd-minute header that looked bound for goal only to be denied by a huge reaction save from Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark .

"At the end of the day we wanted to keep a [clean sheet] as long as possible," midfielder Damir Kreilach said. "Unfortunately it was an unlucky we goal we conceded, but it happened the same situation against KC, we know that we're going to stay in the game, that we need one goal to turn the game around. Unfortunately at 1-0 we didn't use a couple of chances, a couple of good shots, didn't score and then as well it was a second unlucky goal we conceded."

In each of their first two victories, RSL had showcased lights-out defense, conceding just one goal across both matches, which came from the penalty spot. That solidity was going to be key once again against an always-dynamic Timbers side, but Mora's fifth-minute opener off a defensive error from Aaron Herrera blew a hole in the visitors' game plan virtually from the get-go.

Instead, RSL head into the offseason proud of the odds-defying run they managed to put together, but with the undeniable disappointment of coming up short.

Looking ahead, Kreilach said he believes the club showed that the foundation is in place to learn from the experience and find themselves right back in contention come 2022.

"This team is something special. It was 11 months ago when we started, earlier preseason than it should be, we were training on our own," Kreilach said. "We put so much hard work in to prove all the things we did this year. Not so many people believed in us and I can understand because they don't know what quality we have on our team. During this year we had ups and downs, which is a normal thing, but every time we came in front of the wall, we broke it. And because of that I would point, not just the team, I would point to the coaching staff, media staff, medical staff, our fans, our whole organization was on the same page this season.