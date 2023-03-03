Real Salt Lake midfielder Jasper Löffelsend suspended, fined for violent conduct

Coming off Matchday 1 of the 2023 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and one fine – both to the same player.
Löffelsend suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a one-match suspension, with an additional match suspension held in abeyance, and an undisclosed fine to Real Salt Lake midfielder Jasper Löffelsend for violent conduct – spitting at an opponent – in the 14th minute of Real Salt Lake’s game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on February 25.
MLS Disciplinary Committee decision: Jasper Löffelsend 2.25.23
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 1, where the Officials do not see the incident, and therefore do not have the opportunity to act. The Disciplinary Committee will review all evidence and may act to discipline a player (i.e., an off-the-ball offense).
Löffelsend will serve his one-game suspension on March 4 against Seattle Sounders FC. An additional match suspension shall be held in abeyance provided there are no further incidents of violent conduct – spitting at an opponent – during the 2023 MLS season, including Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.