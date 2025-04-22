Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna's red card rescinded

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna in the 61st minute of their match against Toronto FC on April 19.
Luna is now eligible to play in RSL's next regular-season match at San Diego FC on April 26 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since RSL's appeal was successful, they maintain two unsuccessful appeals in the 2025 season.