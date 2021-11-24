Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin wins 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year fan vote

Get on your bike! Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has won the 2021 AT&T Goal of the Year award for his eye-popping overhead kick against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 7, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday.

Rubin’s strike came in the 43rd minute of the contest at Rio Tinto Stadium, as he took a controlling touch with his chest, then launched a right-footed bicycle kick that left San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with no chance.

The 25-year-old former US men’s national team forward, during his first MLS season, had 8g/5a across 34 games (25 starts). Those performances helped RSL return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This is the second time an RSL player has won AT&T MLS Goal of the Year after midfielder Will Johnson claimed the award in 2008 for a strike vs. FC Dallas.