Real Salt Lake host Utah Jazz in joint training session at America First Field

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

RSL-JAZZ

Players from the Utah Jazz made a special guest-appearance at Real Salt Lake's America First Field on September 21, partaking in a joint training session ahead of RSL's Leagues Cup Showcase match against Liga MX's Atlas FC.

The idea for the collaboration came from Jazz co-owner Ryan Smith as a team-bonding exercise that would allow his players to experience a different environment and build camaraderie as they undergo preparations for the upcoming NBA season.

Players from both teams mingled on the field and went through some light drills and ended with a penalty-kick shootout. The plan is for it to be the first of a continued relationship between the local franchises, with RSL players set to play the guest role next time and come to Jazz practice to test their hoops skills.

The Jazz released an all-access video of the visit, which you can watch below. RSL also chronicled the visit in their "Through the Lens" photo series, which you can check out here.

Real Salt Lake

