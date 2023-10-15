Real Salt Lake's Axel Kei becomes 4th-youngest player to appear in MLS 

Real Salt Lake homegrown forward Axel Kei, just two weeks after New York Red Bulls homegrown forward Julian Hall became the second-youngest player to debut in an MLS match, has added his name to the record books.
At 15 years, 289 days, Kei became the fourth-youngest player to appear in an MLS match. The 10-minute cameo appearance came in Saturday night's 2-2 draw at the LA Galaxy – a result that keeps RSL out of the top four in the Western Conference standings.
On the all-time list, Kei finds himself just beneath former Vancouver Whitecaps FC wunderkind and current Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies. Former D.C. United midfielder Freddy Adu remains No. 1.
Player
Club
Age
1. Freddy Adu
D.C. United
14 years, 306 days
2. Julian Hall
New York Red Bulls
15 years, 190 days
3. Alphonso Davies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
15 years, 257 days
4. Axel Kei
Real Salt Lake
15 years, 289 days
5. Matai Akinmboni
D.C. United
15 years, 329 days
6. Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
15 years, 351 days
7. Erik Duenas
LAFC
15 years, 362 days
8. Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
15 years, 362 days
9. Danny Leyva
Seattle Sounders FC
16 years, 31 days
10. Reed Baker-Whiting
Seattle Sounders FC
16 years, 46 days
Kei was the youngest-ever player to sign a first-team contract when he inked a deal with RSL at 14 years, 15 days old in 2022. Since then, he's played 19 matches (17 starts) for Real Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying 4g/4a.
Born in Ivory Coast and raised in Brazil until his family relocated to San Diego in 2017, Kei remains eligible for multiple national teams.