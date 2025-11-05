Real Salt Lake extend Pablo Mastroeni, Kurt Schmid deals

Real Salt Lake sporting director Kurt Schmid and head coach Pablo Mastroeni have signed multi-year contract extensions, the club announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Tony Beltran has been promoted to assistant sporting director. He'll continue to report to Schmid and has additional first-team duties.

"We are excited to confirm extensions for Kurt and Pablo, emphasizing the club’s commitment to alignment, stability and continuity as we continue building an elite club,” said Jason Kreis, RSL's president of soccer operations.

"Kurt and Pablo will help us achieve our goals of pursuing trophies, winning together through development and making our community proud on and off the field."

Schmid joined RSL in early 2021 as technical director, while Mastroeni was named head coach that same year. RSL have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every season since.