Real Salt Lake exercise buyout of Diogo Gonçalves

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Real Salt Lake have exercised a guaranteed contract buyout on midfielder Diogo Gonçalves, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old former Portuguese youth international's departure opens Designated Player and international roster slots.

To complete the transaction, RSL utilized one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract. Each club has two buyouts per season.

Gonçalves recorded 6g/5a in 46 appearances (all competitions) with RSL. He arrived from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen in August 2024.

RSL have opened two DP spots this week; they also reached a mutual contract termination with forward Rwan Cruz.

The Claret-and-Cobalt begin their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).