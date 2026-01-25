Real Salt Lake acquire Stijn Spierings from Brøndby IF

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder Stijn Spierings from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF, the club announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old former Netherlands youth international is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season.

"We anticipate that Stijn’s experience and tactical flexibility will provide an immediate boost to our midfield," said RSL sporting director and chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.

"He brings a combination of poise and savvy that elevates the standard of the team. We are thrilled to welcome Stijn and his family to Utah and look forward to his integration into the squad."

Spierings arrives with 40g/39a in 305 senior appearances, including 2g/2a in 40 games for Brøndby.

A product of Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, he's also featured for fellow Dutch clubs Sparta Rotterdam and RKC Waalwijk, French outfits Toulouse and RC Lens, and Levski Sofia in Bulgaria.

RSL open their 2026 season on Feb. 21 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).