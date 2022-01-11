RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RBNY receive: No. 20 SuperDraft pick (select O’Vonte Mullings)
- SEA receive: $75k GAM, No. 43 SuperDraft pick
The New York Red Bulls picked Florida Gulf Coast University forward O’Vonte Mullings at No. 20 overall (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft after completing a trade with Seattle Sounders FC.
To move up, RBNY sent $75,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 43 overall selection (second round) to Seattle.
Mullings is a four-time All-ASUN First-Team selection, the 2020 ASUN Player of the Year and the 2018 ASUN Freshman of the Year. He’s originally from Toronto.
Earlier in the first round, RBNY also traded $200k in GAM to move up and pick Naval Academy defender Matthew Nocita. That transaction involved trades with CF Montréal and Chicago Fire FC to climb the board.