SuperDraft

RBNY land Matthew Nocita after SuperDraft trades with Chicago, Montréal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • RBNY receive: No. 7 SuperDraft pick (select Matthew Nocita)
  • CHI receive: No. 11 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)
  • MTL receive: No. 15 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)

The New York Red Bulls moved up to No. 7 overall (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas via a series of trades and then selected Naval Academy defender Matthew Nocita.

First, RBNY traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 15 overall pick (first round) to CF Montréal for the No. 11 overall pick (first round).

From there, RBNY traded the No. 11 overall pick (first round) and another $100,000 in General Allocation Money for Chicago Fire FC’s No. 7 overall pick (first round).

Nocita, a 6-foot-8 center back, is a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

As a result, Chicago (No. 11) and Montréal (No. 15) dropped down the first round and acquired allocation money. RBNY, in total, sent away $200k in GAM to move up eight spots.

SuperDraft New York Red Bulls CF Montréal Chicago Fire FC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC
Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL
RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle
More News
More News
FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC

FC Dallas pick forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng after SuperDraft trade with NYCFC
Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL

Columbus pick defender Philip Quinton after SuperDraft trade with RSL
RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle

RBNY pick forward O’Vonte Mullings after SuperDraft trade with Seattle
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender ready to "hit the ground running" with Charlotte FC
SuperDraft

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender ready to "hit the ground running" with Charlotte FC
San Jose Earthquakes pick defender Oskar Agren after SuperDraft trade with DC United

San Jose Earthquakes pick defender Oskar Agren after SuperDraft trade with DC United
Nashville pick defender Ahmed Longmire after SuperDraft trade with Colorado

Nashville pick defender Ahmed Longmire after SuperDraft trade with Colorado
More News
Video
Video
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 28 | FC Dallas select Tsiki Ntsabeleng
0:38

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 28 | FC Dallas select Tsiki Ntsabeleng
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 27 | Portland Timbers select Justin Rasmussen
0:52

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 27 | Portland Timbers select Justin Rasmussen
More Video