RBNY land Matthew Nocita after SuperDraft trades with Chicago, Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

RBNY receive: No. 7 SuperDraft pick (select Matthew Nocita)

CHI receive: No. 11 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)

MTL receive: No. 15 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)

The New York Red Bulls moved up to No. 7 overall (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas via a series of trades and then selected Naval Academy defender Matthew Nocita.

First, RBNY traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 15 overall pick (first round) to CF Montréal for the No. 11 overall pick (first round).