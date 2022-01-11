RBNY land Matthew Nocita after SuperDraft trades with Chicago, Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RBNY receive: No. 7 SuperDraft pick (select Matthew Nocita)
- CHI receive: No. 11 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)
- MTL receive: No. 15 SuperDraft pick, $100k GAM (from RBNY)
The New York Red Bulls moved up to No. 7 overall (first round) in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas via a series of trades and then selected Naval Academy defender Matthew Nocita.
First, RBNY traded $100,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 15 overall pick (first round) to CF Montréal for the No. 11 overall pick (first round).
From there, RBNY traded the No. 11 overall pick (first round) and another $100,000 in General Allocation Money for Chicago Fire FC’s No. 7 overall pick (first round).
Nocita, a 6-foot-8 center back, is a three-time Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.
As a result, Chicago (No. 11) and Montréal (No. 15) dropped down the first round and acquired allocation money. RBNY, in total, sent away $200k in GAM to move up eight spots.