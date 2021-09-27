Rapper Yo Gotti joins DC United as part of expanded ownership group

Xavier Dussaq/D.C. United
D.C. United have expanded their ownership group, with four new owners announced Monday, including multiplatinum musician, record executive and philanthropist Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims.
Also included are former Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash owner and current Swansea City co-owner Jake Silverstein, Adam Gerry, the chief executive officer of Granite Associates, Inc. and local Washington D.C. businessman Joe Mamo.
“As D.C. United continue to grow it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, D.C. United co-chairmen said in a statement. “We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club. The diversity of this group, paired with the addition of Mark Ingram II whom we welcomed as an owner earlier this year, truly rings in a new era for D.C. United.
"As we continue to evolve, we are confident that the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase – both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment, and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.”
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Yo Gotti rose to stardom by releasing a slew of internationally renowned smash studio albums, mixtapes, and singles, including "Down in the DM," "Rake It Up" and "Put a Date on It," among many others and also formed his own record label, CMG Records.
“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Yo Gotti said. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”
This expansion of the club’s ownership group follows the addition of Heisman trophy winner and three-time NFL Pro-Bowl running back Mark Ingram II, who was presented as a minority owner earlier this year.