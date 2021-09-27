Rapper Yo Gotti joins DC United as part of expanded ownership group

D.C. United have expanded their ownership group, with four new owners announced Monday, including multiplatinum musician, record executive and philanthropist Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims.

Also included are former Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash owner and current Swansea City co-owner Jake Silverstein, Adam Gerry, the chief executive officer of Granite Associates, Inc. and local Washington D.C. businessman Joe Mamo.

“As D.C. United continue to grow it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, D.C. United co-chairmen said in a statement. “We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors bring to our club. The diversity of this group, paired with the addition of Mark Ingram II whom we welcomed as an owner earlier this year, truly rings in a new era for D.C. United.