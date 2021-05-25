Top 5 young-player performances from MLS Week 6

These, of course, are all considerations to keep in mind in the ongoing YPPOTW discourse. Here we go …

All of the above are factors influencing the opportunities offered to young players around the league, as well as challenges for said young players to navigate. While early June’s international break brings a significant respite in the calendar, the tempo cranks up again soon after, with a bevy of midsummer tournaments further complicating matters.

Temperatures are rising, international call-ups are rolling in and everyone’s just about gotten acclimated to the weekly grind.

Lindsey took advantage of that circumstance by producing his best performance of the season and maybe even his MLS career, completing 88% of his passes, making 17 defensive actions and winning most of his duels, then capping it all off with his debut professional goal in a solid 3-1 win . His goals added number was 0.30, one of the best among young players this weekend.

A fun battle is developing at SKC ’s right back slot between their talented young homegrown from Charlotte and 34-year-old icon Graham Zusi , who recently returned from a long-term foot injury only to be sidelined by a quad issue as Sporting jetted out to San Jose over the weekend.

Lindsey’s first-team progression has been kind of a slow burn compared to, say, his fellow academy import Gianluca Busio. His skill set is not quite as head-turning to the naked eye. But the 21-year-old has everything needed to succeed as a modern fullback and this might be the year he makes the jump.

A mea culpa of sorts is due here: This probably shouldn’t be the first time Sosa is getting YPPOTW love, considering how quickly and impactfully he’s settled in the ATL and made himself a central cog in Gabriel Heinze’s Five Stripes. And Sunday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at Seattle might not even be his best Atlanta performance to date – though we do prioritize league play here, as opposed to, say, Concacaf Champions League.

But he’s rapidly become something close to irreplaceable, and snatching a road point off the league leaders is a pretty good time to recognize it. Whether anchoring the midfield or slotting into the center of a three-player back line, the intelligent Argentine is already establishing himself as one of MLS’s top long-range passers and he can get stuck in as well. The ultimate compliment to Sosa? Opponents are already deploying bespoke tactics in hopes of minimizing his influence.