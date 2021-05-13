Ramon Abila makes emotional tribute after first Minnesota United goal

“He was so young and such a drastic decision, but hey, we have to move on, life goes on. We have to live our life and get up and try to be better and connect and what we can ensure is that we all feel a little better and if this goal and the victory help people to be happy today, a little calmer, it's welcome."

“Obviously the dedication will always be made for him,” Abila said through a translator after the game. “Yesterday, coincidentally, was the anniversary of his departure, so we miss him. He is someone we love a lot and my family still has that internal pain of seeing someone lost.

Abila lifted his jersey over his head, revealing an undershirt that paid tribute to his brother, Gaston, who died by suicide last year. The 31-year-old wears that every game, inscribed with “Gaston we love you, we will never forget you.” This gesture was particularly poignant, occurring as it did during Mental Health Awareness Month.

That helped the Loons snap their season-opening four-game losing streak and included a memorable celebration from the on-loan Boca Juniors forward. Or rather an emotional tribute that the Allianz Field faithful saw for the first time.

For Minnesota to live up to their preseason billing, they’ll need Abila to build upon his first goal in Minnesota colors. He’s come off the bench in three of his four appearances, including against Vancouver.

“The truth is that I still don't understand the rules thoroughly, from what's allowed or not,” Abila said. “But the yellow card didn't interest me, I didn't give the ref much attention because this is someone that I love so much and miss so much. Truth is, he's someone who gives me strength to continue day in and day out."

Abila was shown a yellow card for excessive celebration after beating Maxime Crepeau from close range. Despite the circumstances, though, the Argentine doesn’t seem to mind too much.

Please take care of your mental health. This has nothing to do with the game. Just wanted to remind you. #MentalHealthMonth

Head coach Adrian Heath feels Abila is slowly getting more settled into his new club. He was signed April 7, limiting his preseason window before their season-opening loss at the Seattle Sounders.

“You know, I feel for him a little bit,” Heath said. “He came in and was maybe thrust into it earlier than he was ready for. We spoke before the game, he said it’s the first time since he’s been here he’s been pain-free. I thought his movement was a little bit better. But I think he’d be the first to say he’s still some weeks away from being really fit and sharp as he would like.”

Abila should get final-third help soon, too, with Minnesota awaiting Adrien Hunou after signing the French forward back on April 23 from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. A Designated Player alongside midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, that trio has high upside and could kick the Loons’ offense into another gear.