"Raging" Phil Neville sounds off on controversial late-game decision: "100 percent a penalty"

But what really drew Neville’s ire was the moment in stoppage time when Brad Guzan dove at the feet of Victor Ulloa , flailing at a rebound after the midfielder’s initial shot was saved.

“100 percent a penalty. I think we should have had two maybe. Poor refereeing,” Neville said in his post-match press conference. “I think that’s fair. I praised the referee last week. That is 100 percent a penalty. I’ve seen it four times, got reviewed so whoever has reviewed it has let the referee down, but we’ll put that in the report.”