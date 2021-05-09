"Raging" Phil Neville sounds off on controversial late-game decision: "100 percent a penalty"

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

A week after supporting a debated referee decision that went against Inter Miami CF, head coach Phil Neville was “raging” about two potential penalty kicks, especially one in second-half stoppage time of a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United Sunday afternoon. 

There were shouts for a penalty on the hour mark when it appeared Atlanta defender Miles Robinson handled a Gonzalo Higuain shot inside the 18-yard box.

But what really drew Neville’s ire was the moment in stoppage time when Brad Guzan dove at the feet of Victor Ulloa, flailing at a rebound after the midfielder’s initial shot was saved. 

“100 percent a penalty. I think we should have had two maybe. Poor refereeing,” Neville said in his post-match press conference. “I think that’s fair. I praised the referee last week. That is 100 percent a penalty. I’ve seen it four times, got reviewed so whoever has reviewed it has let the referee down, but we’ll put that in the report.”

“I’m happy at the end of game,” Neville added. “But not happy, raging with what I thought we should have had a penalty.”

Advertising

Guzan said he’s not surprised at Neville’s take — he heard it first-hand after the final whistle — but also not surprisingly, the Atlanta United goalkeeper had a differing opinion on the incident. 

“Yeah, he said the same thing to me as we walked off the field,” Guzan said. “For me, it’s not a penalty. I disagree with him.”

Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Three takeaways from Atlanta's draw with Miami
Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1
Ex-Manchester United teammates Phil Neville and Gabriel Heinze ready for first MLS meeting

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Three takeaways from Atlanta's draw with Miami

Three takeaways from Atlanta's draw with Miami
Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Seattle Sounders 2

Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Seattle Sounders 2
"Raging" Phil Neville sounds off on controversial late-game decision: "100 percent a penalty"

"Raging" Phil Neville sounds off on controversial late-game decision: "100 percent a penalty"
Chara and Roldan brothers make MLS history with starts in Portland vs. Seattle

Chara and Roldan brothers make MLS history with starts in Portland vs. Seattle
Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1

Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1
Minnesota United lament shocking 0-4 start: "This is unacceptable”

Minnesota United lament shocking 0-4 start: "This is unacceptable”
More News
Video
Video
Did Brad Guzan Foul Victor Ulloa in stoppage time?
0:46
You Make the Call

Did Brad Guzan Foul Victor Ulloa in stoppage time?
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | May 9, 2021
14:36

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | May 9, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | May 9, 2021
14:36

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SEA | May 9, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 09, 2021
4:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 09, 2021
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.