Power Rankings: How high can Lionel Messi & Inter Miami soar?

The Power Rankings are voted on by like 15 people and the author would really like you to know the order is not entirely his fault. We’ve been over this a few times now.

What a month in MLS. Philadelphia came up just short in a tournament, LAFC cruised in a tournament until they ran into a top-tier Liga MX team and NYCFC signed Maxi Moralez . It was truly a month unlike any other.

Cincy ’s Leagues Cup run ended with a penalty shootout loss to Nashville . I doubt they were too broken up about it. They have a US Open Cup semifinal against Inter Miami on Wednesday along with a shot at breaking the MLS points record. All eyes will be on new DP striker Aaron Boupendza as Cincy look to grab the first, second and third trophies of their MLS tenure.

That’s a stark turnaround for a team that lost five of six heading into this tournament. It helps, of course, that they’ve added a new DP forward. Sam Surridge has absolutely looked the part so far, even if that part is as straightforward as just finding space when the opposing defense sends four people after Hany Mukhtar . He’s been exactly what Nashville needed and that should put a scare into the rest of the East.

Throw in their rout over a red-hot Minnesota side in the quarterfinals and I think we’re talking about one of the single-most impressive runs in MLS history. If they take down Inter Miami in the Final on Saturday, it’s gotta be the best run ever. I don’t think there’s another argument and, if there is, the only folks who remember it are the folks who host Extratime so it barely counts.

It’s not ever yet, but let’s recap some highlights here for Nashville’s Leagues Cup run. Over the span of a few weeks, they’ve taken down:

LAFC looked rejuvenated for about 250 minutes of Leagues Cup. They pummeled Juárez, rolled over RSL and were up 2-0 on Monterrey. The fun ended there. As good as this team is, they still have a ways to go before they get over the hump against Liga MX’s best.

Still, this team is really good. Really, really good. And they had a fascinating Secondary Transfer Window that saw them bring in winger Cristian Olivera from LaLiga’s UD Almería, forward Mario González from SC Braga in Portugal and midfielder Filip Krastev from Lommel SK in Belgium. That should be enough to make up for the losses of Mahala Opoku and José Cifuentes, but we’ll see. Those are two quality pieces and it feels like LAFC are walking on a wire at times with all of their roster turnover.

But if they got those moves right (again), then they should have more than enough to look their best heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. And we know what a hot LAFC team heading into the playoffs can do.